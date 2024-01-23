Verstappen drops F1 bombshell about Hamilton rivalry

Max Verstappen has lifted the lid on his fierce Formula 1 rivalry with Lewis Hamilton and how it has followed off track.

The pair are seen as arguably the best drivers in the sport and were engaged in one of the most fiery and memorable championship battles during the 2021 season.

The finale to that came with the highly controversial events of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which only fanned flames between supporters of the drivers.

Since then the rivalry has naturally simmered to an extent, with Verstappen winning another two world championships in a much more dominant fashion and Hamilton not being able to win a race.

While Verstappen and Hamilton have never pretended to be the best of friends, following many on-track clashes and close-calls between them, Verstappen has admitted that off the track there is a much cooler vibe.

Max Verstappen (right) claims he has a normal relationship with F1 rival Lewis Hamilton (left)

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled fiercely for the 2021 world championship

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, battling in 2023 above, have rarely fought on track since 2021

Verstappen reveals 'normal' Hamilton relationship

“I don’t need that kind of rivalry,” he told The Times.

“Of course we want to beat each other, but honestly, once we’re in a private setting it’s like just normal guys.”

The rivalry could though reignite this coming season when Verstappen will be aiming to win a fourth world championship in a row.

Mercedes will be hoping they can finally produce a world championship-challenging car once more with Hamilton tipped to still be more than capable of leading a charge having just turned 39 years old.

