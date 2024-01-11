FIA president gives damning verdict after F1 Abu Dhabi controversy

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 11 January 2024 08:27

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted that the controversial end to the 2021 F1 season made it difficult for him to enjoy being elected as FIA president.

The 2021 season's dramatic conclusion unfolded at the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battling for the championship.

Criticism towards the FIA surged after race director Michael Masi's contentious decision to unlap only specific cars, setting the stage for Verstappen's championship win in a one-lap showdown.

Ben Sulayem then faced significant challenges upon becoming FIA president amid widespread acknowledgement of the event's issues.

Max Verstappen won his first world title under extremely controversial circumstances

Lewis Hamilton was devastated after the events in Abu Dhabi

Ben Sulayem: Let me enjoy victory first

"I will never say that everything went well in this race [GP Abu Dhabi]. I always look at areas to improve," he said.

"I thought to myself: wait a minute, let me first see what is going on. I just won the election. Let me enjoy that first!

"I hate being reactive. I always say: if you don't plan, you fail. Have a plan for everything! I was overwhelmed with problems. I wondered what was going on.

"We have a better structure with the strengthening of the department in the single-seaters, so there will be fewer problems. But drivers will always demand things."

