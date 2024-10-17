F1 News Today: Horner searches for Red Bull replacement as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING
F1 News Today: Horner searches for Red Bull replacement as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has admitted the team 'cannot afford' to have such a sizeable gap between its drivers if they want to be challenging for world titles.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen and Kelly Piquet PARTY HARD as racing star married
Max Verstappen put his Formula 1 frustrations to one side as he partied alongside partner Kelly Piquet at a recent wedding.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen facing Hamilton DOUBLE blow at US Grand Prix
It's not been often since that infamous Abu Dhabi night in 2021 that you have been able to say Lewis Hamilton has a supreme advantage over Max Verstappen.
➡️ READ MORE
Indiana Jones unleashed as F1 teams reveal ICONIC US liveries
A number of Formula 1 teams have unveiled new looks ahead of the upcoming United States Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star reveals test that saw him REPLACE Hamilton
Kimi Antonelli has revealed the moment that Mercedes decided to select him to be Lewis Hamilton's successor.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull chief delivers bizarre rituals rant in SCATHING Norris attack
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has slammed Lando Norris' mentality, and claimed that he is too weak to win the title.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren star tipped to REPLACE Perez in all-star Red Bull future
- 24 minutes ago
Perez facing Red Bull contract U-TURN after latest announcement
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce McLaren car INSPECTION ahead of US Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
- 1
Horner confirms NEW Red Bull deal with critical announcement
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner searches for Red Bull replacement as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING
- Today 06:56
Ricciardo F1 exit BOOST emerges as Audi driver lineup bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:54
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec