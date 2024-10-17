close global

F1 News Today: Horner searches for Red Bull replacement as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has admitted the team 'cannot afford' to have such a sizeable gap between its drivers if they want to be challenging for world titles.

Verstappen and Kelly Piquet PARTY HARD as racing star married

Max Verstappen put his Formula 1 frustrations to one side as he partied alongside partner Kelly Piquet at a recent wedding.

Verstappen facing Hamilton DOUBLE blow at US Grand Prix

It's not been often since that infamous Abu Dhabi night in 2021 that you have been able to say Lewis Hamilton has a supreme advantage over Max Verstappen.

Indiana Jones unleashed as F1 teams reveal ICONIC US liveries

A number of Formula 1 teams have unveiled new looks ahead of the upcoming United States Grand Prix.

F1 star reveals test that saw him REPLACE Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli has revealed the moment that Mercedes decided to select him to be Lewis Hamilton's successor.

Red Bull chief delivers bizarre rituals rant in SCATHING Norris attack

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has slammed Lando Norris' mentality, and claimed that he is too weak to win the title.

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Christian Horner Kelly Piquet
F1 News Today: Geri Horner makes solo announcement as Red Bull chief in bizarre RANT
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Geri Horner makes solo announcement as Red Bull chief in bizarre RANT

  • Yesterday 15:59
F1 News Today: Hamilton SNUBBED as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton SNUBBED as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement

  • October 15, 2024 15:24
  • 1

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

McLaren star tipped to REPLACE Perez in all-star Red Bull future

  • 24 minutes ago
Red Bull

Perez facing Red Bull contract U-TURN after latest announcement

  • 1 hour ago
United States GP

FIA announce McLaren car INSPECTION ahead of US Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
Christian Horner

Horner confirms NEW Red Bull deal with critical announcement

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

  • Today 06:56
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo F1 exit BOOST emerges as Audi driver lineup bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:54
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

