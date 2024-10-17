Horner confirms NEW Red Bull deal with critical announcement

Christian Horner has shared his excitement after Red Bull put pen to paper on a new deal for the team following the announcement of a 'multi-year extension'.

Speculation over Horner's future at the F1 champions has been a constant backdrop to what has been a turbulent season for both Red Bull and their team principal.

The 50-year-old was accused of alleged inappropriate behaviour against a female colleague at the start of the year, before ultimately being cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation.

On the track, Red Bull have faced their own challenges as McLaren have rapidly caught up and now overtaken the Milton Keynes-based team in the constructors' standings.

Elsewhere, multiple high-profile figures have announced their departures from Red Bull, including design guru Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

Horner has also endured public backlash from Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, in a series of scathing attacks over the Red Bull chief's performance.

Horner celebrates new Red Bull deal

Yet the team principal has now been given positive news after he waxed lyrical following the announcement of a multi-year extension with the mobile network AT&T.

Having partnered with Red Bull for more than a decade, the pair agreed to extend their contract beyond 2025.

"Oracle Red Bull Racing highly values AT&T’s contribution to our team and we consider their partnership and expertise in connectivity as mission-critical to our operation at the racetrack," Horner said.

"The race begins long before the lights flash on the track, and AT&T is a crucial partner in ensuring we're ready to win from day one.

"AT&T’s partnership allows us to transport ever increasing amounts of data for the comprehensive analyses that lead to more precise decisions in the development of our cars before, during, and after each race."

