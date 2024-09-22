Verstappen launches ANOTHER rant after slamming Red Bull

Max Verstappen labelled his Red Bull team as 'stupid' during the Singapore Grand Prix, once again furious with the strategy they had put him on.

When the Dutchman came into the pits at almost exactly half distance, he was already 18 seconds behind championship challenger Lando Norris.

The three-time champion was then dismayed to see Ferrari's Charles Leclerc overtake him at the pit exit, initially believing he had been undercut by the Ferrari.

"I just don't get it, why we let him undercut us by so far?! It's just so stupid," he proclaimed.

However, Leclerc had not stopped yet and had not undercut Verstappen. The Monegasque driver was on old tyres, and Verstappen easily passed him.

Max Verstappen was frustrated at the Singapore GP

Verstappen's radio rants

Despite this being a mix-up in communications, it does add to the Dutchman's long list of radio rants at his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

At the Hungarian GP, Verstappen was called 'childish' by Lambiase following an afternoon of X-rated rants from the Dutchman, while his frustrations over Red Bull's performance struggles have begun to show in recent races.

Verstappen has also recently been punished for using bad language by the FIA, prompting an unusual response from the Dutchman at the Singapore GP.

The Dutchman would have been thrilled to find out that Leclerc had not pitted, but continued to be frustrated by his inability to catch championship rival Norris.

