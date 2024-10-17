F1 star slams OWN TEAM for fan treatment in bizarre rant

A Formula 1 star has hit out at his own team for the way in which they treat their most loyal supporters.

The bizarre rant was delivered just days before the F1 season gets under way once again at this weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

With just six races remaining, there is plenty to play for across the grid as the season nears its conclusion.

McLaren will hope to continue the form which recently saw them replace Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings, as they chase a first constructors' world championship since 1998.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris will be aiming to make up further ground on defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen, whose lead at the top of the order has been reduced to just 52 points following a poor run of form.

Franco Colapinto will partner Alex Albon at Williams for the rest of this season

Carlos Sainz will replace the F1 rookie on the grid next year

Rookie at risk of upsetting bosses

Away from the top end of the track, there are a number of drivers still fighting for their futures in the sport, including former Mercedes racer Valtteri Bottas and Haas veteran Kevin Magnussen.

This weekend also provides an opportunity for one of F1's rising talents to demonstrate his credentials as he looks to show he is deserving of a coveted spot on the grid for 2025.

Franco Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams back in August, and has impressed on his three appearances for the British outfit, particularly in Azerbaijan, where his eighth-place finish was enough to secure four valuable points for his team.

But with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon already confirmed as Williams' driver pairing for 2025, the Argentine faces an uncertain future.

Team boss James Vowles is a big admirer of the 21-year-old, and has assured him he will play a vital role in the team going forward, should a rumoured move to Audi fail to materialise.

There have been rumours that Colapinto could make the switch to Audi

And while Colapinto is happy to be part of the Williams family for the time being, he did take a dig at his employers during an unusual interview with Corazon F1.

Discussing the high costs placed on official merchandise, Colapinto urged his followers in Argentina to buy 'fake stuff' in order to save some money.

"Williams sets a price that not even Cristiano Ronaldo can buy," he said. "Then the Argentines go crazy and make them out of stock.

"They leave them without stock and then we're eating rice for two months, dude. Buy the fake stuff, the cheap ones."

Amid laughter following his surprise suggestion, he quickly backtracked on his comments.

"Nothing, better buy Williams stuff, buy Williams stuff," he continued. "They're going to kill me, me promoting the fake stuff."

