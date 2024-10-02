F1 star in official talks with Audi over SHOCK switch

A Formula 1 team boss has confirmed discussions have taken place regarding one of his star drivers making the switch to Audi.

The German manufacturers will make their introduction to the grid in 2026, having completed the takeover of Sauber earlier this year.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been announced as one half of the team's driver lineup going into next season after agreeing a multi-year contract.

Speculation over who will partner the current Haas racer at Sauber has rumbled on for months, with a host of names linked to the vacant seat.

Both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu still remain in the frame at their current constructors, despite the duo failing to register a single point in what has been a disappointing campaign for Sauber.

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has also emerged as a potential candidate, while compatriot and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been tipped to make a shock return after retiring from the sport in 2022.

Franco Colapinto (right) has impressed alongside Alex Albon in recent weeks

Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed as one half of Audi's lineup

Colapinto in the frame at Audi

Despite the talent on offer for Audi, one young star who has gained significant attention in recent weeks after his unexpected entrance into the sport.

Williams driver Franco Colapinto has impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant in September, but with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon already confirmed as the team's pairing for next season, the Argentine is exploring all options.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Williams boss James Vowles admitted that a switch to their F1 rivals may be on the cards.

“Franco will always be a part of the academy and our programme irrespective anyway because that’s one of the strengths I have, I invest in them," said Vowles.

“If Audi don’t take him - and for transparency, we are in conversations to see if that is a route for him, where he could be on the grid with them [Audi] for two years - then what we would do is run a two-year-old car which is much the same specification pretty much as what we’re running now."

Williams boss James Vowles has been discussing Franco Colapinto's future options

Vowles appeared eager to stress there remains a place for Colapinto at Williams should the Audi talks fall through.

“He would work with us on developing the future cars by being in our simulator and doing that testing work for us at the same time.

“There are a number of racing series we’re looking at with him so that he can keep his hand really in racing at the same time.

“He would be our reserve driver, he’d be ready to stand by should anything happen, and what I have learned in the last 12 months is that the F1 driver situation is not over.

“It’s good for us, we’re signed, but watch next year. I think you’re going to see a little bit more movement.

“There’s more opportunity out there, so having one of the best drivers on the grid available I think will be a strength.”

