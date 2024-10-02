FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED
FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED
The FIA have released an official statement regarding the cancellation of a race in 2024.
Earlier this year F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed that they were considering a plan to host a rookie sprint race at the end of the F1 season after the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tyre test.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo driver switch option discussed
READ MORE: McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move
Teams must run two cars during this tyre test, with one car reserved for a rookie driver who has not competed in more than two grands prix.
However, hosting a sprint race after the test would provide a huge challenge to organisers, and there are still unanswered questions over how it would be broadcast.
Will the 2024 rookie sprint race go ahead?
Whilst there have been plans to host a rookie race at the end of this season, the project remains ongoing according to Domenicali.
“There is a project on the table, namely the possibility of organising a sprint race for young drivers in Abu Dhabi,” he previously stated.
“We are reflecting on how to give young people the opportunity during the Yas Marina test to shine and gain experience - not only by driving in the test, but also in a competitive context.
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns
“It would certainly help their training, aimed at making them prepared for the next step. We will talk about it in detail by the end of September to understand the feasibility of this idea.”
However, in an official statement released by the FIA, it has been confirmed that the rookie race after Abu Dhabi won't happen this year.
The statement read: "While the concept received widespread support, it was determined that due to timing and organisational constraints, the event would not take place in 2024, and discussions will continue to formulate a potential concept and plan for 2025.
READ MORE: Red Bull chief confirms Ricciardo target for F1 comeback chance
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo comeback on the cards with 'MASSIVE' offer
- 35 minutes ago
F1 star in official talks with Audi over SHOCK switch
- 1 hour ago
FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED
- 2 hours ago
McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move
- 3 hours ago
Looming Mercedes F1 deal sparks BRUTAL management accusation
- Today 17:54
F1 News Today: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo switch discussed
- Today 16:37
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec