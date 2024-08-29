F1 bosses consider MAJOR sprint race change to 2024 schedule

Formula 1 chiefs will soon evaluate an exciting new idea which could become a reality at the end of this season.

Following Lando Norris' stunning win last weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix, there are only nine races remaining in 2024, with the destination of both the drivers' and constructors' championships still very much unknown.

F1 HEADLINES: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’

READ MORE: McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

The final grand prix of the year will take place in Abu Dhabi this December, and as well as hosting what could be a thrilling climax to the F1 season, the venue may also be the scene at which at which the next generation of stars will have a chance to shine.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is open to the idea of a rookie sprint race this season

The move could benefit some of the sport's top talents including Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Domenicali outlines positives

In light of recent discussions between series bosses and team principals, a number of ideas have been put forward regarding how to give the sport's rookie talents vital experience behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Given the testing of current cars is so restricted, some senior figures have expressed concerns that drivers are not as prepared as they could be, which could be a problem for the likes of Oliver Bearman - who will join Haas in 2025 - and Kimi Antonelli, who is tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

The notion of introducing more practice sessions for rookies has been on the table for some time, but a new proposal is now under consideration, with F1 chiefs preparing to discuss the possibility of a rookie sprint race following the single-day tyre test which will take place two days after the season finale.

Ahead of the next F1 Commission meeting that is due to take place in September, sporting directors have been asked to consider whether the idea is feasible and how the framework of rules could fit around it – as it would require a change of sporting regulations.

The rookie sprint race would take place at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi this December

READ MORE: Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub

Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admitted that the suggestion has substantial merit.

“There is a project on the table, namely the possibility of organising a sprint race for young drivers in Abu Dhabi,” he said, as reported by Motorsport.com.

“We are reflecting on how to give young people the opportunity during the Yas Marina test to shine and gain experience - not only by driving in the test, but also in a competitive context.

“It would certainly help their training, aimed at making them prepared for the next step.

"We will talk about it in detail by the end of September to understand the feasibility of this idea.”

READ MORE: Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement

Related