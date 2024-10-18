FIA spark suspicion following major F1 rule change

The FIA has introduced a significant rule change amid growing suspicions of a potential loophole being exploited by a Formula 1 team, with immediate action taken ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Concerns have arisen that world champions Red Bull may have found a way to adjust the ride height of their car between qualifying and the race - a tactic that would give them a substantial performance advantage.

Ride height adjustments could allow a car to perform better in both low-fuel qualifying conditions and heavier race setups, which is prohibited under F1’s strict parc ferme regulations.

The FIA released a statement, highlighting that any such adjustment of the 'front bib' or 'tea-tray', which is more simply put the front of the floor in the middle of the car, is 'strictly prohibited'.

Parc ferme is a strictly policed section of F1 rules

FIA's F1 parc ferme rule changes

Under current regulations, teams are prohibited from making any changes to the aerodynamic configuration of the car, other than front wing adjustments, once it enters parc ferme conditions.

However, the FIA have reportedly been in discussions with teams about possible measures, including increased scrutiny of design data uploaded to the governing body’s open-source servers.

A Red Bull spokesperson confirmed to BBC Sport that they had been involved in discussions with the FIA, where a 'plan' for their device was constructed.

"Yes, [the device] exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run," they said.

"In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward."

A spokesperson for the FIA clarified that while they were not implicating Red Bull in their rule changes, steps were being taken to close any potential loopholes.

"Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.

FIA President Ben Sulayem is clamping down on F1's grey areas

"While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

"As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

"In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance."

The use of seals on critical car components is expected to ensure greater transparency and compliance, with many seeing this move as a proactive step by the FIA to prevent any potential breach of the technical regulations.

