F1 star reveals test that saw him REPLACE Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli has revealed the moment that Mercedes decided to select him to be Lewis Hamilton's successor.

The 18-year-old is set to replace the seven-time Formula 1 champion for the 2025 season, as Hamilton will switch to Ferrari.

Antonelli has impressed in this term's Formula 2 competition for Prema Racing, as well as the Mercedes Junior Team.

The prospect was selected to drive George Russell's car during a practice session for the Italian Grand Prix earlier this season, but his inexperience showed as he crashed and spun out.

Kimi Antonelli has announced when he was called up to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
The seven-time champion is moving to Ferrari in 2025

Kimi Antonelli ready for F1 debut

Despite that Monza mishap, his future team-mate Russell has heaped praise on the youngster explaining how he will welcome him into the fold.

The Brackley-based team are looking forward to seeing how quickly he can make the step up.

Now, Antonelli has disclosed why Mercedes decided to promote him to F1 in an interview with Sky Sports Italy.

The young driver revealed: "In private testing, the [car showed] great speed with which I got to the limit.

"I struggled at first with the race pace but, after a test in Spa, they saw a clear step forward and were convinced.

"And, two days later, came the call that they were taking me for 2025."

