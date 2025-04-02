Lewis Hamilton CONFIRMS new life documentary

Lewis Hamilton has revealed new exciting projects he is working on away from the Formula 1 track, including an ambitious documentary on his life story.

The seven-time world champion's passions outside of motorsport are almost endless, having pursued avenues in being an entrepreneur, a musician, a film maker with the upcoming F1 film, and also a string of charitable projects to keep him busy away from the race track.

Hamilton has revealed that his No 1 ambition remains winning an unprecedented eighth drivers' world championship to take him beyond Michael Schumacher's record that the German set in 2004.

But the new Ferrari star claims he can juggle both his F1 and personal commitments which also include writing a script for another film.

”In terms of other projects that I have going, I have a life documentary that I'm working on, which is a long one," he told China's W magazine.

"I have a movie that I'm trying to write, a script that I'm trying to write, which is going to take me forever, because I've never written a story before.

Hamilton admits Schumacher F1 record is still main priority

"So that's something I'm enjoying doing, and I'm fighting for my life just to win another world championship, that's number one priority."

Hamilton's Mission 44 is another initiative he is trying to work with more as he opened up on trying to help young people from a variety of backgrounds.

“The other thing I have with Mission 44, which I'm so grateful that Lulu Lemon is also supporting. I really look back at me as a kid and seeing some of the pitfalls, some of the struggles that I had.

"There'll be so many kids from different backgrounds today that are also facing these barriers, certain barriers throughout society, particularly through education.

"Mission 44, really set out to try to transform the lives of young people from different backgrounds, because everyone deserves the opportunity to live to their fullest, to have an education, to believe in themselves and overcome different scenarios, faced with so that's what we kind of exist to do.”

F1 HEADLINES: Alpine confirm Doohan replacement at Japanese GP as team announce NEW driver signing

Related