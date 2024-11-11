Hamilton issues VITAL career statement in announcement over future
Lewis Hamilton has released an important career statement in an announcement over the future of his charitable foundation Mission 44.
The seven-time world champion shocked the world of Formula 1 earlier this year, when he announced he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari for the 2025 season.
Not only does Hamilton leave an incredible racing legacy behind at the team, winning six of his world titles with the outfit, but also a greater drive towards equality.
Both Hamilton and Mercedes have become leading figures in the F1 paddock in pushing for diversity, with the champion’s charitable foundation Mission 44 established to drive this message forward.
What is Lewis Hamilton’s charity Mission 44?
Mission 44 was founded to fight for greater diversity in motorsport, and help establish educational and career initiatives for underrepresented groups.
A variety of celebrities have recently turned up to support Hamilton and his charity, where he released an important statement over the future of the foundation.
"Last night I had the honour of celebrating Mission 44 and our incredible partners at the second annual Reimagining the Future event. Reflecting back on our first three years, there’s so much that I’m incredibly proud of," the champion's message read on LinkedIn.
"The night, hosted by Ariana Bravo, included some unforgettable performances including our brilliant Youth Advisory Board, Flames Collective, Origin for ELAM, and the unbelievable Pip Millett. Mission 44 CEO, Jason Arthur, took to the stage to deliver an inspiring speech and I had the chance to sit down and talk to motorsport scholarship student, Laila."
"What's exciting is that Mission 44 is only getting started. We are going to continue to grow its impact, both in the UK and around the world, investing in the next generation of diverse leaders and supporting young people in the US, Brazil and Italy into STEM careers.
"As we grow, we will remain focused in our work to build a fairer, more inclusive future."
