Friday 3 February 2023 10:30 - Updated: 12:05

Mercedes has confirmed the creation of a new motorsport scholarship programme in partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Mercedes has continued its commitment to increasing diversity in motorsport through its Ignite Partnership - a joint initiative between the F1 team Lewis Hamilton, with the seven-time champion's Mission44 charitable foundation leading the direction.

The new scholarship offers up to £25,000 of funding per recipient and aims to support individuals from black or mixed black ethnic backgrounds who wish to study a master's degree in motorsport.

Up to 10 scholarships will be made available across a two-year period.

The programme has been developed based on specific recommendations within The Hamilton Commission's first report.

The partnership has previously given backing to the FIA Girls on Track programme.

Mercedes chasing 'more representative' workforce

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about ensuring my sport and the wider industry become more representative of the world around it," said Hamilton.

"I'm pleased to share that applications for the MSc motorsport scholarship programme are now open."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: "The Royal Academy of Engineering and Ignite partnership are running the MSc motorsport scholarship programme to address the underrepresentation of black engineers in the motorsport industry.

"If the UK is to have a world-leading, truly diverse engineering workforce, our industry must be reflective of wider society."

