Hamilton outshines Verstappen and rivals for big 2024 win
Mercedes superstar and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has come out on top against the likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in his latest 2024 win.
It has very much been a mixed year for Hamilton, kicking off with a blockbuster announcement in February that he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.
Unfortunately, the Brit has been unable to go out on much of a high, with Mercedes' 2024 car - the W15 - once again struggling to match the pace of its rivals on a consistent basis.
That said, Hamilton has still managed to bag two victories this season - at Silverstone and Spa - and now he has once again got one over on his colleagues, albeit this time it is off-track.
Lewis Hamilton tops F1 rivals
SportsPro recently carried out extensive research and produced their list of the '50 Most Marketable Athletes of 2024' in collaboration with NorthStar Solutions Group and there is huge F1 interest.
According to their website, the ranking 'considers the dynamic nature of athlete marketability in the digital age, applying an advanced science that goes beyond vanity metrics to measure which sports stars offer the most value to brands today'.
In the list, Hamilton features high up, 11th overall amongst some of the globe's biggest sporting names such as Simone Biles, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Crucially, though, it is P1 for Hamilton in terms of F1 names on the list. The closest F1 star in terms of marketability to the seven-time champ is said to be Red Bull star Verstappen, although he has a much lower overall ranking of 31st.
Interestingly, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc comes in just two places behind Verstappen on the list in 33rd, whilst McLaren duo Norris and Oscar Piastri come in 37th and 46th respectively.
No other F1 stars feature in the top 50, although SportsPro's wider top 150 list does feature Carlos Sainz (58th) and George Russell (63rd), as well as F1 academy driver Bianca Bustamante (64th) and soon-to-be full-time F1 driver Ollie Bearman (101st).
