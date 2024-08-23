close global

Hamilton replacement receives 'exceptional' backing to fulfil F1 destiny

Lewis Hamilton's favoured Mercedes replacement has been awarded heaps of praise from his potential future team-mate George Russell.

Hamilton is set to depart for Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, ditching Mercedes, with whom he has won six of his seven world championship titles.

The 39-year-old is working hard to make his final season with Mercedes one to remember, and has already managed to claim two race victories having not won a single race since 2021 prior to this season.

Heading to the Dutch Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that the Brit will be replaced during FP1 in Monza the following weekend by teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025
Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton in Monza

Who will replace Lewis Hamilton?

Antonelli is currently racing in F2 with Prema Racing, and has recently achieved his first couple of victories in the series, one sprint race and one feature race.

The Italian has also been backed to inherit Hamilton's seat full-time once the 39-year-old departs for Ferrari ahead of next season.

Antonelli's practice session at Monza may be seen as a test run for the 17-year-old, and he will drive alongside Hamilton's current team-mate Russell.

Speaking to media ahead of the Dutch GP, Russell was clearly impressed by an 'exceptionally fast' Antonelli.

"I think whoever's going to be my team-mate next year, of course, we'll welcome them, and excited for the challenge together," Russell said.

George Russell was also part of the Mercedes junior driver programme

"Kimi's an exceptional driver, such an amazing track record. in his junior series, always destined to be a Formula 1 driver. And if it were to be him, I think it sort of shows the strength also of the Mercedes junior programme and reminds me a bit of my journey, starting off as a young kid, walking through the doors in Formula 3 and climbing the ladder. And it would be a great story for the team, but who knows?

"I see him every time he's racing F2. We always keep a close eye on how he's getting on, watching all of the races. We did a test together in Silverstone a couple of months ago, so that was a great opportunity for him to get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car. He was exceptionally fast, so I'm sure if he were to get a drive in Formula 1, I'm sure he'd do a great job."

F1 Standings

Drivers 2024

Full drivers
