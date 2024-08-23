F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals thoughts of QUITTING as Red Bull face major loss

Max Verstappen has thrown his Formula 1 future into serious doubt ahead of his home grand prix at Zandvoort this weekend.

Ferrari POACH key Red Bull figure as mass exodus continues

Ferrari have signed a key staff member from Red Bull, exacerbating the current turmoil engulfing the Formula 1 world champions.

Hamilton SLAMMED over 'sensitive' F1 failing

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been warned that he needs more support, if he is to continue in the sport long into the future.

F1 teams ON ALERT as RB star admits looking beyond Red Bull

A Visa Cash App RB star has hinted that their Formula 1 future may lie elsewhere, and that they're not just looking to impress their current employers.

Kelly Piquet watches on as Verstappen gives heated chase

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has taken part in a heated chase while on holiday with partner Kelly Piquet.

