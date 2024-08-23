F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals thoughts of QUITTING as Red Bull face major loss
F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals thoughts of QUITTING as Red Bull face major loss
Max Verstappen has thrown his Formula 1 future into serious doubt ahead of his home grand prix at Zandvoort this weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari POACH key Red Bull figure as mass exodus continues
Ferrari have signed a key staff member from Red Bull, exacerbating the current turmoil engulfing the Formula 1 world champions.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton SLAMMED over 'sensitive' F1 failing
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been warned that he needs more support, if he is to continue in the sport long into the future.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 teams ON ALERT as RB star admits looking beyond Red Bull
A Visa Cash App RB star has hinted that their Formula 1 future may lie elsewhere, and that they're not just looking to impress their current employers.
➡️ READ MORE
Kelly Piquet watches on as Verstappen gives heated chase
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has taken part in a heated chase while on holiday with partner Kelly Piquet.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals thoughts of QUITTING as Red Bull face major loss
- 33 minutes ago
F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and how to watch live
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo claims ‘deserving’ seat as Red Bull announce new contract - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Kelly Piquet watches on as Verstappen gives heated chase
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo makes ‘deserving driver’ claim over Red Bull F1 future
- Yesterday 21:57
Verstappen reveals QUITTING thoughts over F1 future
- Yesterday 21:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct