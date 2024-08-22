Verstappen reveals QUITTING thoughts over F1 future
Verstappen reveals QUITTING thoughts over F1 future
Max Verstappen has once again thrown his long-term Formula 1 future into serious doubt ahead of his home grand prix at Zandvoort this weekend.
Verstappen is a three-time world champion in the sport, and is already likely to go down in history as one of the greatest drivers of all time, having broken multiple F1 records at the age of just 26.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement
READ MORE: Verstappen Mercedes decision made as Hamilton replacement lined up
The Dutchman is well on his way to securing his fourth world championship title in 2024, but has suffered a mixed season in that Red Bull's dominance over their competitors seems to have significantly diminished.
Verstappen has become frustrated with his team during his current five-race victory drought, most memorably at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he launched an x-rated rant in the direction of his team over the radio.
READ MORE: F1 team face IMMEDIATE name change for Dutch GP
Verstappen's F1 future in doubt
For much of 2024, Verstappen's future with Red Bull has been called into question, despite his mammoth contract with the team, with Mercedes sniffing around the champion's potential availability.
Current Mercedes driver George Russell recently suggested that the Dutchman may exit the sport ahead of 2026, to scope out which team has mastered the new regulations, before returning at the age of 29.
Now, Verstappen has categorically agreed that he will not race as long in the sport as Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso, as well as suggesting that the entertainment value of F1 post-2026 will decide whether he will continue competing beyond his current contract.
"No," he defiantly responded to media ahead of his 200th race when asked if he expects to race in another 200. "Nice and easy yeah.
"We are past halfway for sure but it's been already of course an incredible ride.
"It doesn't feel like 200, but of course, we are doing a lot of races now in the year, so you add them quite quickly.
"2028 is far away," Verstappen continued.
"In my mind at the moment, I'm not thinking about a new contract at the moment. I want to see how it goes and see the new regulations to see if it's fun or not.
"Then even in 2026 and 2027, there's a lot of time to decide what happens. I keep everything open and am quite easy-going about it."
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Kelly Piquet watches on as Verstappen gives heated chase
- 22 minutes ago
Ricciardo makes ‘deserving driver’ claim over Red Bull F1 future
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen reveals QUITTING thoughts over F1 future
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton SLAMMED over 'sensitive' F1 failing
- 3 hours ago
F1 teams ON ALERT as RB star admits looking beyond Red Bull
- Today 18:57
Ferrari POACH key Red Bull figure as mass exodus continues
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct