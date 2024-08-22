A Visa Cash App RB star has hinted that their Formula 1 future may lie elsewhere, and that they're not just looking to impress their current employers.

The team is used as a sister team for Red Bull, with its two drivers gaining valuable F1 experience, with the aim of hopefully promoting them into the top seat if needed.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement

READ MORE: Red Bull poach Mercedes world champion as new driver signing announced

Sergio Perez's form at Red Bull in recent races has led to suggestions that he may be replaced by one of the RB drivers, despite recently signing a new contract with the world champions.

At one stage, it looked as though either Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda would be a shoo-in to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull for 2025.

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo are team-mates at RB

Sergio Perez's form has prompted suggestions that he may be axed

READ MORE: F1 team face IMMEDIATE name change for Dutch GP

Who will replace Perez at Red Bull?

Tsunoda has since become the standout option between the pair of them, largely outperforming Ricciardo throughout the 2024 season.

The Japanese driver has already been given a new contract to stay at the RB team until the end of 2025, while Ricciardo has not.

On top of this, Tsunoda also recently suggested it would be 'weird' if Red Bull decided to promote either Liam Lawson or Isack Hadjar into the top seat instead of him, insisting he is 'ready' to make the next step in his career.

Now, Tsunoda has spoken about rumours linking him to the Red Bull seat, but suggested he is looking at options even outside of the Red Bull family when considering his future.

"Yeah I mean those things is the same thing as the last three years, you know I want to prove to not just Red Bull, I mean to other teams as well so those things is just the same as usual," he told media ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

With Tsunoda confirmed for his fifth season at the junior team, the 24-year-old persisted that he will continue to prove his worth.

"There’s a lot of speculation but the things I will do are the same and it’s not in my control anyway so I try my best and I will focus on what I can do."

READ MORE: Ricciardo SNUBBED as F1 prospect backed to partner Verstappen

Related