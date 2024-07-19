RB star labels potential Perez replacement 'WEIRD'

A top Formula 1 driver has opened up on his prospects of earning a seat at Red Bull next year.

Given their substantial advantage over Ferrari at the midway point of the season, the reigning constructors' champions are on track to win their third consecutive title.

However, the Milton Keynes-based outfit have not had it all their own way in 2024, as drivers from Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes have all secured race wins.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen continues to lead the drivers' standings, but even he has struggled to assert his dominance at times, with Lando Norris emerging as a shock challenger for his title in recent months.

Despite his uncharacteristically up-and-down campaign, few would bet against the Dutchman pulling away from the competition once again as he chases a fourth championship success in as many seasons.

Sergio Perez is facing an uncertain future at Red Bull

Liam Lawson has been tipped as a potential replacement for Perez

Tsunoda wants Red Bull seat

His team-mate Sergio Perez, on the other hand, is facing an entirely different challenge.

The Mexican has been a reliable backup to Verstappen since the pair teamed up in 2021, but his performances this season have dipped considerably, leading to speculation that his seat is under threat.

Having only collected 15 points in his previous six outings, Perez has come under significant criticism from pundits as well as his own team boss, Christian Horner.

Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB reserve driver Liam Lawson has been tipped to replace Perez should the axe fall on the 34-year-old, and he was given another opportunity to impress during FP1 at the British Grand Prix.

Current RB star Yuki Tsunoda is a big fan of the Kiwi having raced alongside him for a short spell last year, but believes he would be the wrong choice should Red Bull look to make a change.

Yuki Tsunoda is targeting a seat at Red Bull in the future

Tsunoda has accumulated 20 points in 2024, and was recently rewarded with a new contract given his impressive progress.

The Japanese driver hopes his displays have been enough to convince Red Bull bosses that he is best-placed to make the step up if required.

“If they choose Liam, that would be weird," he told reporters ahead of the Hungarian GP weekend.

“I mean, for sure, Liam did a really good job when he drove in the team, but I think I did more than that.

“And we’ll see how it goes. In the end, they know how to manage the drivers.”

