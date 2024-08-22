Hamilton SLAMMED over 'sensitive' F1 failing

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been warned that he needs more support, if he is to continue in the sport long into the future.

Hamilton is largely regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, leading the way for the number of race victories, pole positions and podiums, as well as holding the joint record with Michael Schumacher for the number of world championships.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement

READ MORE: Verstappen Mercedes decision made as Hamilton replacement lined up

The 39-year-old is set to move to Ferrari ahead of 2025, ditching the Mercedes team with whom he has claimed six of his seven titles.

With his Ferrari contract running until at least the end of 2026, Hamilton will still be racing among the pinnacle of motorsport into his forties, just like rival Fernando Alonso continues to do.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso share a respectful rivalry

READ MORE: Ricciardo SNUBBED as F1 prospect backed to partner Verstappen

When will Lewis Hamilton retire?

Alonso is 43 years old and, like Hamilton, has recently signed a new contract with his team, Aston Martin, that will further extend his phenomenal longevity.

While performances in 2024 have dipped for Hamilton and Alonso on the whole (minus Hamilton's two stunning victories), 2023 saw the pair finish third and fourth in the drivers' championship, in what Alonso described as his 'best ever season'.

Now, 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that Hamilton could continue to race for another 10 years, but only if he banishes a previous personal failing.

"Alonso is still quick, he’s still hungry. It depends how it goes (for Lewis) at Ferrari. If it sucks the energy out of him or not. That’s all," Villeneuve told Prime Casino.

F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has highlighted Hamilton's key flaw as a driver

"He could do another 10 years. He’s fit, he’s super fit, he’s strong, why stop? Why not? Unless at some point he’s just had enough and he gets tired.

"It’s when that kicks in, when you’re just too tired. If you wake up and get to the door and think 'oh gosh I have to go to the track today' – if that kicks in, that’s when you have to stop.

Villeneuve continued to point out Hamilton's key flaw that could hold him back as he enters the twilight of his career.

"It’s very chaotic and it seems to be hard to constantly have the full support, it seems to be a moving ball, and Lewis needs the support. That’s been obvious.

"Take Max – even without support he’s out there, killing it. Lewis seems to be more sensitive to the support."

READ MORE: Hamilton set for Ferrari SNUB in huge Mercedes boost

Related