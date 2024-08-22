Kelly Piquet watches on as Verstappen gives heated chase
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has taken part in a heated chase while on holiday with partner Kelly Piquet.
Verstappen has been enjoying his summer break for all of August so far, before F1 returns at his home track at Zandvoort this weekend.
The Dutchman will be hoping to further extend his championship lead as he chases a fourth consecutive title, as well as put an end to his current five-race victory drought.
Before the summer break, the three-time champion was beginning to get frustrated with his car's lack of performance, culminating in an X-rated rant to his team during a disastrous Hungarian Grand Prix.
Verstappen holidays with Kelly Piquet
Like many drivers, Verstappen has spent his summer break unwinding with holidays and fun activities, as well as keeping his fitness up in unusual fashion.
Brazilian model Piquet has been with Verstappen since 2020, and appeared to ditch her partner in favour of sunnier climes earlier this month, jetting off to Portugal with her daughter.
Verstappen then reunited with Piquet, who is the daughter of another three-time F1 world champion in Nelson Piquet, and the couple have since been enjoying Portugal together.
Now, the Dutchman has shown off some gorgeous photos of his holiday in the sun, including chasing an adorable dog on a white-sand Comporta beach.
The Red Bull star's attention will now undoubtedly be back on track as he gears up for this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix in his pursuit of a fourth successive victory on his home track.
