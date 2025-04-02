New Hamilton merch drops for Japanese GP... but it's not cheap!

close global

Lewis Hamilton has recently shared his new +44 merchandise on social media, but as fans clamour to purchase his latest release ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, they may be startled by the pricing.

Hamilton’s +44 brand periodically releases themed collections, usually for a particular grand prix weekend but always containing streetwear essentials, such as zip-up hoodies, tees and accessories - with his most recent drop including a skatedeck.

According to +44’s website a percentage of the proceeds are donated to Mission 44, which is a charity focused on building a more inclusive education system and supporting progression into STEM careers for those from underrepresented backgrounds.

Hamilton's recent 'Sorayama' collection is limited edition, and the pricing certainly reflects its exclusivity with a simple hoodie costing more than £100.

Hamilton drops 'Sorayama' collection for Japanese GP

The Hajime Sorayama Horse Power Hoodie, for example, costs £128, and the Hajime Sorayama Race Jacket, decorated with a British flag and Lewis Hamilton's name, costs £236.

The cheaper products from Hamilton’s recent 'Sorayama' collection includes a towel priced at £24, and a keychain which is also £24.

If Hamilton’s latest collection appears unaffordable, it is nothing on McLaren’s collaboration with designer brand Reiss, whose championship biker jacket is priced at £1,298.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri can also be seen modelling McLaren’s £198 embroidered team fleece on Reiss’ website, where a pair of drawstring joggers costs £128.

Of course F1 teams linking up with luxury brands is nothing new, but when an official team t-shirt costs in the region of £65 upwards, are some fans being priced out when it comes to representing their favourite teams and drivers?

