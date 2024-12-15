McLaren boss reveals Norris team orders scheme for 2025

McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown has revealed his plans for team orders between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in 2025.

The Woking-based outfit found themselves in the championship fight against Red Bull in 2024, where Norris pushed Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title until the Las Vegas Grand Prix where he clinched his fourth championship.

Despite missing out on the drivers’ trophy, McLaren sealed the constructors’ championship in Abu Dhabi after Norris achieved a stunning victory at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Whilst the team have enjoyed their best result since 1998, it has not been entirely harmonious within the team in 2024.

Should McLaren introduce team orders for 2025?

McLaren's evenly matched driver pairing of Norris and Piastri has posed a problem during their title bit, after the Australian star stole a crucial victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The team's lack of a clear number one driver has been labelled as a hindrance to their title chances, with team principal Andrea Stella frequently asked if they would consider introducing team orders.

However, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed his plans for their drivers in 2025 after he praised Norris for his constructors’ clinching victory in Abu Dhabi.

"That was the worst two hours of my life, by far," Brown said at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Zak Brown discusses the chances of 2025 team orders

"I mean, Lando drove brilliantly, unfortunate what happened to Oscar at the start, but the team was flawless. They executed the pit stop great and I think I was the only one who was ready to have a heart attack for two hours.

"That race, [Norris] carried us. To not make any mistakes, we were worried about Safety Cars, I was worried about everything. But he drove flawlessly.

"Next [we'll] try and repeat the constructors’ and get the drivers’, I’ll let Oscar and Lando figure that one out."

