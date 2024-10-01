Verstappen demands VITAL F1 change with health toll admission
Max Verstappen has criticised the structure of Formula 1’s ever-expanding calendar, revealing how the intense race schedule has taken a toll on his health.
With two lots of triple-headers on the horizon to conclude the 2024 season, Verstappen has admitted that such a demanding schedule leaves him and the teams exhausted and more vulnerable to illness.
The reigning world champion has called for changes to the sport’s organisation, particularly regarding the geographical grouping of races.
With a record-breaking 24 races on the 2024 calendar, F1's season now stretches from late March to early December, demanding more from teams and drivers than ever before.
Among the most taxing features is the triple-header format, where three consecutive races are scheduled across different locations over three weeks.
Verstappen critiques 2024 calendar
Speaking on the challenging logistics, Verstappen voiced his concerns about the impact the schedule is having on him.
“I’ve always said it’s quite a lot of races that we have in the calendar,” he noted to Motorsport Week.
“But for me, it’s more about the travel, especially with the time zone differences between Las Vegas and Qatar.
"You’re flying almost to the other side of the world again.”
Verstappen’s frustrations stem from the calendar's lack of geographical logic, particularly during the final stretch of the season.
“If we’re going to do so many races, at least make sure that they are closer together,” he added.
“That would make a bit more sense, and it’s something we need to look at.”
Red Bull star reveals F1 health issue
The 27-year-old also expressed concern about the physical and mental toll such a packed schedule places on teams.
As the season progresses and fatigue sets in, the risk of illness increases, making long-haul flights even more taxing.
“End of the season, when you’re getting a bit tired, it’s easier to get sick. And then actually flying for a long period of time is not helping,” he explained.
While acknowledging that factors like ticket sales and commercial interests play a role in F1’s race locations, Verstappen feels a balance needs to be struck.
“At the end of the day, you have to come to a bit of a middle ground. It’s a long flight from Vegas to Qatar, but at least once you’re in Qatar, flying to Abu Dhabi is fine.”
With F1’s relentless pursuit of global expansion, the debate over the sport’s gruelling schedule is likely to continue, especially as drivers and teams grapple with the physical and logistical challenges it presents.
Verstappen’s comments add weight to the growing calls for a more balanced and sustainable calendar that considers the well-being of all involved.
