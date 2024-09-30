Mayor of major city promises NEW Grand Prix
Mayor of major city promises NEW Grand Prix
A major city set to host a new grand prix in 2026 has guaranteed that plans will go ahead despite recent concerns surrounding the project.
Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid, denied rumours that the event is already facing organisation issues after reports emerged that a company had still not been assigned to manage the event.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen and Horner feud REIGNITES as team hit with shock DRS inspection
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen takes aim at Horner over ‘STUPID’ Red Bull team-mate suggestion
The Spanish Grand Prix is set to take place in Madrid from 2026, taking the reigns from Barcelona, where the race has been hosted since 1991.
The announcement of the destination change was met with some backlash, with fans claiming F1 have ruined the calendar through the addition of modern street circuits, following the first Las Vegas GP in 2023.
The plans to race in Madrid will incorporate both street and traditional racetrack elements at IFEMA- the proposed venue.
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration
Will Madrid host the Spanish Grand Prix in 2026?
F1 fans need not worry, as the circuit plans have been designed with on-track entertainment as the priority.
The contract for Madrid to hold the Spanish GP currently stands from 2026 until 2035, despite worries that the event will not find sufficient sponsors.
"We have no concerns regarding the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The apocalyptic predictions about what will happen in this city will not come true," said the mayor.
"Whether they like it or not, there will be a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2026. Ifema has been working within the planned timeframes, from the point of view of the administrative requirements to implement Formula 1 with the City Council and the Community of Madrid," he added.
READ MORE: F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mayor of major city promises NEW Grand Prix
- 30 minutes ago
Hamilton admits HIDING major emotional outburst from his own father
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen and Horner feud REIGNITES as team hit with shock DRS inspection
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull on alert over ‘serious’ Verstappen retirement threat
- 2 hours ago
Jos Verstappen takes aim at Horner over ‘STUPID’ Red Bull team-mate suggestion
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo gets F1 team offer after Red Bull 'FORCED' change in driver - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:46
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec