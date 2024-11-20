Iconic race set for MAJOR change in F1 calendar swap announcement

Formula 1 has announced a significant shift for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the iconic race moving from its traditional June slot.

The Canadian GP has been on the F1 calendar since 1967, barring a few year-long breaks, and has seen many iconic moments, including in 1999 when three world champions crashed into its now infamously titled 'wall of champions'.

2024's event was won by Max Verstappen, one of eight grands prix that the three-time world champion has won in 2024.

The latest change to the iconic race aligns with F1’s broader efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by minimising transatlantic travel and streamlining the logistics for teams and personnel.

The Canadian Grand Prix will be moved to May from 2026

The goal of F1's calendar reshuffle

The Canadian Grand Prix, held at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, will now take place on the third or fourth weekend of May, instead of in June.

It's the latest in a series of calendar adjustments aimed at grouping races by region to reduce travel. As part of the overhaul, the Monaco GP will move to the first weekend of June starting in 2026, also avoiding clashes with the Indy500.

Other changes include the Japanese GP shifting to spring to align with other Asia-Pacific races, Azerbaijan moving to autumn as part of the championship's eastern leg, and Qatar being scheduled closer to Abu Dhabi at the end of the season.

Canadian weather averages suggest May could provide less rain than in June

By consolidating the European summer races into a continuous block, F1 aims to simplify its logistics and improve sustainability for the teams.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, highlighted the importance of the change in achieving the sport’s environmental goals.

"The change will make our calendar not only more sustainable but also logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel," Domenicali said in an official statement.

"Our commitment to achieving zero emissions by 2030 remains a priority for us as a sport, and thanks to changes like this, we are on track to reach it."

As with all calendar changes, the revised schedule is subject to final confirmation by the World Motor Sport Council of the FIA.

