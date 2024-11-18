Ricciardo makes STUNNING motorsport return

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has made a stunning return to the world of motorsport.

The fan-favourite was brutally sacked by VCARB following the Singapore Grand Prix in September after a season of underwhelming performances.

Ultimately, Red Bull and VCARB made the call to get Liam Lawson in the car alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the remainder of 2024 in an attempt to see what the young Kiwi can do.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, has remained silent, taking time away from the world of motorsport to enjoy some downtime following his sacking.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced immediately at RB by Liam Lawson

Daniel Ricciardo is yet to reveal what comes next in his career

Daniel Ricciardo returns to motorsport

Recently, for example, Ricciardo was in attendance at a Buffalo Bills NFL match, watching close friend and Bills Quarterback Josh Allen in action.

Now, though, Ricciardo has shown support to another star - Aussie Red Bull athlete Hunter Lawrence - making his first appearance in the motorsport world since his VCARB firing.

In a collaborative post on Instagram, Ricciardo could be seen posing alongside the motocross star at the Supercross de Paris.

The post also revealed details regarding an upcoming partnership between Ricciardo's brand Enchante and Hunter and his team Alpinestars MX, with the caption of the image teasing fans to watch out for an upcoming collaboration set to drop on the Enchante website.

In the image, Ricciardo was kitted out in Enchante merchandise, with the logo of the Aussie's brand also appearing on Hunter's motocross gear.

