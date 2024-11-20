McLaren announce team principal EXIT with official statement

McLaren have released an official statement announcing the departure of a team principal, with CEO Zak Brown officially thanking the outgoing member of the team.

The iconic manufacturer currently participate in a variety of motorsport series across the world, including Formula 1, where they are on course to secure a first constructors' title since 1998.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Ferrari announce driver EXIT

READ MORE: Hamilton issues EMOTIONAL farewell message in 'final race' plea

Led by their impressive young driver pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the team have emerged as this season's surprise package, passing reigning champions Red Bull on the leaderboard in recent months.

Now, sitting on top of the 2024 standings with just three races remaining, they are firm favourites to be crowned the new world champions.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have led McLaren to the brink of the world title

CEO Zak Brown could be set to celebrate a maiden F1 championship

Key McLaren figure departs team

With the future looking bright in F1, the company are making moves to ensure further development and growth in other areas of the business too, including US-based series, IndyCar.

Arrow McLaren secured three race wins in 2024, helping the team finish fifth in the standings, but as they look for further improvement, they have announced the departure of their team principal Gavin Ward after two years in the role.

McLaren Racing CEO Brown paid tribute to the 40-year-old in an official statement on the team's website, and thanked him for his efforts: "I want to thank Gavin for the time he gave to our Arrow McLaren team the past two seasons. We’ve grown significantly from where we were when he joined the team in 2022, and he was a big part of that transformation.

"We have a strong team in place, having grown this off-season, and we’re fired up heading into 2025 to fight for race wins and championships."

Meanwhile, Ward himself said: "I leave Arrow McLaren after two years developing a people-first culture set to topple the 20-year domination of INDYCAR’s championship teams.

"We’ve made major strides during my tenure. Our 2024 INDYCAR season delivered the team’s most ever race wins, and we came within two turns of victory in the Indianapolis 500.

READ MORE: Huge Cullen statement made ahead of Hamilton Ferrari switch

NEWS: @ArrowMcLaren announces it has mutually parted ways with team principal Gavin Ward after two seasons. pic.twitter.com/pdPLbOASL3 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) November 19, 2024

"Arrow McLaren is positioned for further success - with a stable driver lineup, significant off-season recruitment and thoughtful organisational changes.

"I wish my former colleagues well and hope our work together leads to more wins on and off the track.

"I plan to spend some time at home with my wonderful wife and two daughters while I evaluate what’s next in my career."

READ MORE: Perez's Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist in Ricciardo comparison

Related