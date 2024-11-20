McLaren wary of Norris and Piastri pursuing Senna-Prost rivalry
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has acknowledged the potential for a fierce rivalry to develop between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
While Brown is confident in his team’s ability to manage any internal conflicts, he recognises the risk posed by having two highly talented and ambitious drivers competing under one roof.
Currently, Norris holds a commanding 69-point lead over Piastri in the drivers' standings, a testament to the Brit’s experience and form in his sixth season with the team.
However, Piastri’s remarkable progress in what is only his second campaign - which has included his first two Formula 1 grands prix victories - has led many to predict that the young Australian could challenge Norris as early as next season.
Norris vs Piastri - a brewing battle?
Despite the points gap, Piastri’s raw speed and adaptability have impressed both McLaren and the wider F1 paddock.
Observers note that such evenly matched drivers often result in on-track tensions spilling over, a scenario McLaren is keen to avoid.
The team have a history of fierce driver rivalries, including Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, who fought two consecutive world championship battles when team-mates at the team in 1988 and 1989, as well as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso at the team in 2007.
Speaking about Senna and Prost's almighty rivalry, Brown told Moto Auto und Sport: "I'm not worried, but I realise that something like that could happen if you're not careful.
"There are enough examples from the past. Piquet versus Mansell, Hamilton versus Rosberg. A lot depends on the personalities of the drivers.
"We're lucky that we have two lions in the cage, but they get on well together. The transparency we cultivate at McLaren creates trust.
"If a storm threatens, we try to contain it before it picks up speed," he continued.
"That's why we always involve our drivers in our marketing activities together, play golf together, go out to dinner together in the evening.
"This helps us to master difficult situations, such as the stable management in Hungary."
