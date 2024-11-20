F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Ferrari announce driver EXIT

A financial claim has been made concerning seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, with further details of his involvement in the upcoming F1 movie having come to light.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari announce official driver EXIT in team statement

Ferrari F1 team have announced the departure of a driver ahead of the 2025 season, with the racing star instead opting to drive in a different motorsport series.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton Ferrari HINT revealed as Mercedes contract claim made

Jacques Villeneuve believes Lewis Hamilton’s 'heart and head' are already set on a move to Ferrari for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari issue official statement in huge UPDATE on 2025 driver signing

Ferrari have issued an official statement on another rumoured Formula 1 driver transfer for the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star offers STUNNING Verstappen 'villain' verdict in Hamilton praise

Former Red Bull Racing driver David Coulthard has delivered a striking assessment of Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 announce MAJOR Las Vegas Grand Prix change for 2025

Formula 1 have confirmed a calendar change for 2025, with an announcement naming next year's Las Vegas race weekend as the host of a different series' season finale.

➡️ READ MORE

Related