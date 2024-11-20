close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Ferrari announce driver EXIT

A financial claim has been made concerning seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, with further details of his involvement in the upcoming F1 movie having come to light.

Ferrari announce official driver EXIT in team statement

Ferrari F1 team have announced the departure of a driver ahead of the 2025 season, with the racing star instead opting to drive in a different motorsport series.

Hamilton Ferrari HINT revealed as Mercedes contract claim made

Jacques Villeneuve believes Lewis Hamilton’s 'heart and head' are already set on a move to Ferrari for 2025.

Ferrari issue official statement in huge UPDATE on 2025 driver signing

Ferrari have issued an official statement on another rumoured Formula 1 driver transfer for the 2025 season.

Red Bull star offers STUNNING Verstappen 'villain' verdict in Hamilton praise

Former Red Bull Racing driver David Coulthard has delivered a striking assessment of Lewis Hamilton.

F1 announce MAJOR Las Vegas Grand Prix change for 2025

Formula 1 have confirmed a calendar change for 2025, with an announcement naming next year's Las Vegas race weekend as the host of a different series' season finale.

F1 Standings

