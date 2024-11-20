F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Ferrari announce driver EXIT
F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Ferrari announce driver EXIT
A financial claim has been made concerning seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, with further details of his involvement in the upcoming F1 movie having come to light.
Ferrari announce official driver EXIT in team statement
Ferrari F1 team have announced the departure of a driver ahead of the 2025 season, with the racing star instead opting to drive in a different motorsport series.
Hamilton Ferrari HINT revealed as Mercedes contract claim made
Jacques Villeneuve believes Lewis Hamilton’s 'heart and head' are already set on a move to Ferrari for 2025.
Ferrari issue official statement in huge UPDATE on 2025 driver signing
Ferrari have issued an official statement on another rumoured Formula 1 driver transfer for the 2025 season.
Red Bull star offers STUNNING Verstappen 'villain' verdict in Hamilton praise
Former Red Bull Racing driver David Coulthard has delivered a striking assessment of Lewis Hamilton.
F1 announce MAJOR Las Vegas Grand Prix change for 2025
Formula 1 have confirmed a calendar change for 2025, with an announcement naming next year's Las Vegas race weekend as the host of a different series' season finale.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec