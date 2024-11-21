F1 star reveals DEPORTATION threat at Las Vegas Grand Prix
With the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place this weekend, Formula 1 is back in the United States, although it was almost a brief return for one star.
The race under the lights in the iconic US city has the potential to provide a spectacular show this weekend, with Max Verstappen able to clinch his fourth consecutive world championship.
If the Red Bull star wins or finishes ahead of championship rival Lando Norris he can claim the championship, with 62 points separating the pair in the standings at present.
Yuki Tsunoda reveals Las Vegas GP airport threat
Ahead of action kicking off on Thursday in Nevada, one star has shared a terrifying story regarding an encounter at the US border upon his arrival to the country.
RB star Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that when he arrived in Las Vegas earlier this week, he was pulled aside and interviewed by airport officials, where doubts emerged over his entry into the country.
“Luckily they let me in after a couple of discussions, a lot of discussions, actually,” Tsunoda told the media in Las Vegas.
"I nearly got sent back home. Everything is all good now but yeah, luckily I'm here.”
Explaining the situation further, the Japanese driver added: “There was my physio that I travel with. Obviously, when you go through customs, you go individually, right?"
"And suddenly he [the official] just put me in the room and when I had a conversation I was like, 'can I bring the person that I'm going to travel with? Maybe he can help a little bit to explain a bit more about myself and the situation in Formula 1?' But they didn't allow me to bring them or even call anyone.
"I wanted to call the team as well, or maybe F1 so they can help me. But in that room, you can't do anything."
Fortunately, Tsunoda eventually gained entry, with the RB star now set to race this weekend as he continues to look to impress Red Bull bosses.
His place at VCARB is secure for next season, but long term, the Japanese star has made it known he is keen on promotion to the main team someday.
