F1 News Today: Hamilton makes FINAL RACE announcement as Mercedes replacement given early chance

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a heartfelt message as he prepares for his final race with Mercedes in Formula 1.

Hamilton REPLACEMENT given early Mercedes opportunity

The man tasked with taking over from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season has been handed an early opportunity to impress.

Wolff reveals Hamilton FRUSTRATION ahead of Mercedes exit

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has revealed his and the team's frustration ahead of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

McLaren wary of Norris and Piastri pursuing Senna-Prost rivalry

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has acknowledged the potential for a fierce rivalry to develop between his two drivers.

F1 branded 'cowardly' in scathing attack from former team boss

Formula 1 has come under fire from former team boss Eddie Jordan, who has labelled the current generation of cars 'tractors'.

