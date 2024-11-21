close global

F1 star RETURNS at Las Vegas Grand Prix as team announce driver lineup change

A Formula 1 star is set to make his return to action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, after his team opted to make a change to their driver lineup.

This weekend's highly-anticipated event in Nevada could see Max Verstappen clinch a fourth consecutive world title, providing he finishes ahead of nearest rival Lando Norris.

The thrilling battle for this season's constructors' crown will also be renewed, as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull look to pick up valuable points and lay down a marker going into the final two weekends of the campaign.

Formula 1 is set to make its return to Las Vegas this weekend
Kevin Magnussen will return to the grid after missing out in Brazil

Magnussen back after Brazil bug

There also remains much to play for at the other end of the grid, with teams jostling for position as they look to finish the season on a positive note.

Following Alpine's incredible double-podium result in Brazil last time out, the French outfit powered up to sixth place in the standings, a position which - should they retain it - will guarantee a significant financial reward.

One of the teams vying for that position is Haas, who have announced that they will be welcoming Kevin Magnussen back to the lineup following the Dane's recovery from the sickness bug which ruled him out in Interlagos.

It means Oliver Bearman - who will replace the veteran racer on the grid next season - will be back on the sidelines after filling in for his team-mate at the previous race.

Magnussen's future in F1 looks uncertain, with the former McLaren driver left without a seat heading into 2025.

F1 Standings

