FIA introduce MANDATORY rule change at Las Vegas Grand Prix
The FIA has introduced a mandatory rule change for all teams ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix by way of a new technical directive.
Formula 1 returns to the United States for the third time this season for this weekend's event, with Max Verstappen knowing a victory under the lights in Nevada would secure a fourth consecutive drivers' championship.
This is the case after a stunning drive in Brazil last time out, where the Dutchman extended his championship lead over McLaren's Lando Norris to 62 points.
FIA issue technical directive
Ahead of the weekend's action, though, it has emerged that the FIA has issued a technical directive in an attempt to clamp down on teams exploiting a loophole when it comes to preventing plank wear.
In recent races, some teams have reportedly been able to preserve the plank of their car by installing skid blocks onto the floor. Essentially, this allows them to run their machinery as close to the ground as possible without wearing their plank beyond the 1mm allowance.
In the era of ground-effect regulations, this likely gives those teams an advantage in terms of downforce and speed.
However, according to Autosport, the new technical directive removes some of the freedoms provided by an earlier one, which allowed for the above loophole to be exploited.
Their report also claims that Red Bull were the team to flag the issue to the FIA after the Brazilian GP, voicing concerns over some of their rivals exploiting the loophole. The FIA has responded in good time, issuing the new directive ahead of this weekend's action.
Of course, plank wear is a serious consideration for all teams, with any cars that go beyond their 1mm of plank wear allowance facing huge consequences in terms of a penalty.
Last year, for example, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the 2023 United States Grand Prix for such an infringement.
