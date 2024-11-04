close global

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The Brazilian Grand Prix proved a dramatic affair on Sunday, with Max Verstappen taking the chequered flag after a sensational drive from P17 on the grid.

However, his title rival Lando Norris faltered from pole position for McLaren and only ended the afternoon well off a podium finish in what has dealt his already fragile world championship hopes a major blow.

The big shock of the day came from the other two podium spots, with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly leading home a two-three for Alpine to rocket the team up to sixth in the constructor standings.

The Brazilian Grand Prix got off to a crazy start and never relented in action. Even the formation lap saw Lance Stroll spin off, ensuring he couldn't start the race.

This led to a confirmed aborted start and a post-race investigation after Lando Norris, George Russell and the two VCARB drivers of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson move off the line to complete a second formation lap despite no prior instruction to do so, leading to an FIA investigation.

Following the investigation, below is the final classification from the Brazilian Grand Prix.

2024 Brazilian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +19.477s
3. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +22.532s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +23.265s
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +30.177s
6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +31.372s
7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +42.056s
8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +44.943s
9. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - ++50.452s
10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +50.753s
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +51.531s
12. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +57.085s
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1:03.588s
14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:18.049s
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1:19.649s
16. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF
17. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DQ
20. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNS

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen 1:20.472 on lap 67

