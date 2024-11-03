Norris under FIA investigation after bizarre multi-car Brazilian GP incident

Lando Norris faces an investigation after the Brazilian Grand Prix following a bizarre incident that occurred before the race even got underway at Interlagos.

A messy formation lap was caused by Lance Stroll counting himself out of proceedings before they had even officially begun, with confusion sweeping the grid over whether the remaining cars were expected to leave the grid or not following the aborted race start.

Sunday's proceedings had already been dealt a significant shakeup after the qualifying session, which would usually take place on a Saturday, had to be postponed due to the unpredictable Brazilian weather.

This meant drivers were up bright and early for qualifying on Sunday morning ahead of the main event, where Lando Norris claimed his fifth pole out of the last seven grands prix.

A hectic qualifying session produced five red-flag incidents thanks to the wet weather playing havoc with the driver's runs, with Williams, Aston Martin and Ferrari all being dealt the impossible task of having to repair serious damage to their cars in the short gap between qualifying and the race.

FIA investigate Norris after Brazilian GP aborted start

Stroll's formation lap wobble at Turn 4 ended with his newly repaired Aston Martin beached in the gravel, signalling the need for the race start to be aborted for the car to be cleared from the track.

However, the incident led to confusion across the grid which saw a few cars, including Max Verstappen's Red Bull, not leave the grid after the aborted start, the Dutchman declaring over team radio that he was waiting for the green lights to show.

Norris on the other hand did leave the grid, a move which has placed Verstappen's nearest title challenger under investigation from the FIA, alongside George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, who all followed suit.

Norris left the grid despite there being no green lights displayed when the start was aborted, with much discussion over unclear clear regulations as to what should happen.

All four drivers will endure an anxious wait as they continue the 69-lap race, with Sky F1 commentator David Croft revealing that their starting procedure infringement investigation wouldn't be decided during the race, meaning any penalties awarded by the FIA would impact the final classification of the race, potentially causing devastating effects for Norris' maiden championship campaign.

