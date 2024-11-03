F1 Standings LIVE: Verstappen vs Norris title race LATEST as Brazilian GP provides MASSIVE shakeup

The 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weekend is causing a massive shakeup in the F1 title race, and it could yet bring another seismic standings twist today (Sunday, November 3).

A Sprint race win for Norris on Saturday plus a qualifying disaster and a grid penalty for Verstappen earlier today means we could yet be heading towards Las Vegas with the drivers’ title massively hanging in the balance.

Verstappen headed into this weekend in Sao Paulo still very much in control, but his advantage is now diminishing fast as torrential rain causes carnage on track in Sao Paulo.

Lando Norris qualified on pole for Sunday's Brazilian GP

F1 standings right now: What is Verstappen’s lead over Norris?

Verstappen went into Sunday’s Grand Prix at Interlagos with a 44-point advantage over Norris - 367 to 323. But that was down from 57 heading into last weekend in Mexico City.

A Sprint Race victory for Norris on Saturday had further cut the gap and there is potential for another big swing on Sunday afternoon.

Norris started the race on pole after coming out on top in a tortuous qualifying session on Sunday morning in horrible conditions.

For Verstappen, meanwhile, it was another tale of woe as he qualified down in 12th after a red flag in Q2 scuppered his hopes of making the top 10 shootout.

Throw in a five-place grid penalty for the Dutchman and he was forced to start in P17 - 16 positions behind his title rival.

However, in sensational fashion, it is currently Verstappen that leads the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Norris currently in P6.

The Dutchman also has the fastest lap, so currently, he is set to gain 26 points. Norris, meanwhile, is only set to gain 8.

This means that as things stand, Verstappen's championship lead is set to extend to 62 points - the Red Bull star's 393 to Norris' 331.

Max Verstappen continues to lead the F1 drivers' championship

Can Max Verstappen win the F1 title in Las Vegas?

After this afternoon’s race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, there are three Grands Prix remaining, including one Sprint.

After today we have Las Vegas on November 23, Qatar on December 1 and the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 8. With Qatar also having a Sprint Race there were a total of 86 points available. 26 points for each Grand Prix proper (25 for a win plus a point for fastest lap) and then a maximum of 8 points for winning the Qatar Sprint.

So, can Verstappen win the title in Vegas? Well, were he to take the race victory in the States with the fastest lap, he would be on 419 points, with only 60 points available post-Vegas.

Therefore, if Verstappen were to win the Las Vegas GP, even if Norris was to come home in second - which would leave him on 350 points - the Dutchman would be crowned F1 champion as his lead would stand at 70 points.

Essentially, Verstappen needs to maintain his current lead of 62 points in the standings, or at least keep it above 60, to be crowned champion next time out.

Latest F1 Drivers' Standings

Standings before the start of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix were as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 367pts

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 323

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 297

4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 258

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 244

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 189

7. George Russell (Mercedes) - 180

8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 151

9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 62

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - 31

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 24

12. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) - 22

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 14

14. Alex Albon (Williams) - 12

15. Daniel Ricciardo (RB) - 12

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 11

17. Oliver Bearman (Haas) - 7

18. Franco Colapinto (Williams) - 5

19. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - 5

20. Liam Lawson (RB) - 2

Latest F1 Constructors' Standings

Standings before the start of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix were as follows:

1. McLaren - 581pts

2. Ferrari - 547

3. Red Bull - 518

4. Mercedes - 369

5. Aston Martin - 86

6. Haas - 46

7. RB - 36

8. Williams - 17

9. Alpine - 16

10. Stake - 0

