The starting grid for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix is yet to be determined after a colossal rainstorm hit Sao Paulo on Saturday.

As a result, the circuit in Interlagos saw huge rainfall ahead of qualifying, just a few hours after Lando Norris won the F1 sprint.

Initially, this led to multiple delays, with the FIA issuing several updates on when the session would get underway.

However, in the end, their hand was forced, with qualifying called off at 5pm local time with daylight in Sao Paulo running out.

When doing so, the FIA confirmed that qualifying will now take place on Sunday, November 3rd, just hours ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix itself.

Wet weather led to Brazilian GP qualifying being postponed

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying - Sunday, November 3, 2024

The postponed qualifying session in Brazil is set to get underway at 7:30am local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below, which are all correct adjusting for the changes in time zone in the United States overnight.

Local time (BRT): 7:30am Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 11:30amm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 10:30am Sunday

United States (EST): 5:30am Sunday

United States (CST): 4:30am Sunday

United States (PST): 2:30am Sunday



Brazilian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, November 3, 2024

The race in Sao Paulo is scheduled to kick off today at 12:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below, which, again, are all correct adjusting for the changes in time zone in the United States overnight.

Local time (BRT): 12:30pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 4:30pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 3:30pm Sunday

United States (EST): 10:30am Sunday

United States (CST):9:30am Sunday

United States (PST): 7:30am Sunday



How does 2024 clock change affect F1 start time?

Whilst time zones in the United Kingdom and Europe saw a time change overnight last weekend, US daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday of November (Sunday, November 3) – this weekend.

This means that the clocks will go back an hour overnight in the early hours of Sunday for those in the United States.

F1 fans in the USA should therefore feel more rested for Sunday's main event having gained an extra hour of sleep, although it could be an early start for some keen to catch the delayed qualifying action.

With qualifying set for 7:30am local time in Sao Paulo, in the United States, the action will start at 5:30am (EST), 4:30am (CST) and 2:30am (PST)

Meanwhile, Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix will start at 2pm local time and therefore at 10:30am (EST), 9:30am (CST) and 7:30am (PST)

Of course, if further wet weather affects qualifying, there is every chance that previous results from the weekend, which you can see below, could come into effect for the starting grid. This, however, remains to be seen, with multiple options available.

Lando Norris won Saturday's F1 Sprint at the Brazilian GP

2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.593s

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.497s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.656s

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +7.224s

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +12.475s

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +18.161s

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +18.717s

9. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +20.773s

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +24.606s

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +29.764s

12. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +33.233s

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +34.128s

14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +35.507s

15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +41.374s

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +43.231s

17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +54.139s

18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +56.537s

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +57.983s

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF



F1 FP1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:10.610 secs

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.181sec

3. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +0.195sec

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.340sec

5. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.345sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.428sec

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.490sec

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.514sec

9. Fernando Alonso[Aston Martin] - +0.605sec

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.606sec

11. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +0.691sec

12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.873sec

13. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.009sec

14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.041sec

15. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.102sec

16. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.144sec

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.173sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.217sec

19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.235sec

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.273sec



