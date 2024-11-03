F1 star ruled OUT of Brazilian GP in late Interlagos heartbreak
F1 star ruled OUT of Brazilian GP in late Interlagos heartbreak
A Formula 1 team has confirmed one of their star drivers will not be able to compete in Sunday's race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after a dramatic crash caused serious damage to his car.
Williams, Aston Martin and Ferrari were all faced with last-minute repairs following the unique qualifying session, where five red-flag incidents occurred, disrupting the qualifying order immensely.
Williams experienced a double disaster at Interlagos with both drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto involved in separate incidents in qualifying earlier on Sunday morning, leaving the garage with the enormous task of having both cars in need of repair with a much shorter window between the two sessions.
James Vowles' outfit revealed less than an hour before lights out that Albon would not be competing in the main event in Sao Paulo, having lost control of his car heading into turn one in the final moments of Q3. Williams also confirmed that Albon's team-mate on the other hand would be starting the race.
The unpredictable weather at the track has played havoc with the running order this weekend, with Saturday's qualifying session postponed to Sunday morning, where many drivers on the grid struggled to control their machinery on the wet circuit.
Williams confirm Alex Albon's exit at Brazilian GP
Albon's recent woes have persisted in Sao Paulo, the 28-year-old star having had two DNF's in the last three races following an impressive result at the Azerbaijan GP back in September, finishing the race P7.
Since being paired up with a much more capable team-mate in the form of the immediately popular Colapinto, the pressure appears to have gotten to Albon, Brazil providing further heartbreak for the British-Thai driver.
Ahead of Sunday's race, Williams confirmed via social media platform 'X': "In Qualifying earlier this morning, ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Williams Racing sustained significant damage to both cars following incidents in the inclement weather conditions.
"Unfortunately, after assessing the extensive damage sustained to Alex Albon's car, the required repairs could not be completed in the short window of time between Qualifying and the Race. The team is therefore forced to withdraw Alex's car for the remainder of the Grand Prix.
"Franco Colapinto will compete in this afternoon's Grand Prix."
Team statement. pic.twitter.com/Acv0LcZ5JL— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 3, 2024
