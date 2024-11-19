Hamilton tipped for STUNNING Mercedes U-turn

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to end his Mercedes career with a stunning turnaround this season.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is set to leave the Brackley-based outfit having been with the team since 2013.

During that time, Hamilton has added six world championships to his title tally, with the Brit having only been a one-time champion upon his arrival at the Silver Arrows.

Next season will see Hamilton join Ferrari where he will surely be looking to add to that tally further.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time F1 champion

Lewis Hamilton tipped for Mercedes U-turn

In his last season at Mercedes, that eighth world championship has felt as far away as ever, with the team continuing to struggle to get on top of the current set of F1 regulations.

That has been the case since 2022 when they were first introduced, albeit, Hamilton has collected two victories so far this campaign at Silverstone and Spa.

Last time out in Brazil, however, Hamilton described his W15 as the worst F1 car he had ever driven, with a third victory of the season looking unlikely with just three grands prix to go.

Hamilton, though, has been tipped by former F1 star David Coulthard for a stunning U-turn in terms of form, with the ex-Red Bull man optimistic Hamilton could end the season on a high.

"He could well win his last ever Grand Prix for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi," Coulthard told the Mirror.

Lewis Hamilton would love to end his Mercedes career with a victory

"And what a great celebration of his time with them that would be.

"You and I do not know what the next few races hold but, if he does not, it is not going to be the passionate celebration of moving on that maybe they both would have liked."

Heading into this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton sits P7 in the drivers' standings.

Mercedes, meanwhile, sit P4 in the constructors', lagging far behind the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari, and leaders McLaren.

