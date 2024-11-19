Hamilton tipped for STUNNING Mercedes U-turn
Hamilton tipped for STUNNING Mercedes U-turn
Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to end his Mercedes career with a stunning turnaround this season.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is set to leave the Brackley-based outfit having been with the team since 2013.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton release CONFIRMED as Mercedes star issues statement on future
READ MORE: Huge Cullen statement made ahead of Hamilton Ferrari switch
During that time, Hamilton has added six world championships to his title tally, with the Brit having only been a one-time champion upon his arrival at the Silver Arrows.
Next season will see Hamilton join Ferrari where he will surely be looking to add to that tally further.
READ MORE: Hamilton release announced ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton tipped for Mercedes U-turn
In his last season at Mercedes, that eighth world championship has felt as far away as ever, with the team continuing to struggle to get on top of the current set of F1 regulations.
That has been the case since 2022 when they were first introduced, albeit, Hamilton has collected two victories so far this campaign at Silverstone and Spa.
Last time out in Brazil, however, Hamilton described his W15 as the worst F1 car he had ever driven, with a third victory of the season looking unlikely with just three grands prix to go.
Hamilton, though, has been tipped by former F1 star David Coulthard for a stunning U-turn in terms of form, with the ex-Red Bull man optimistic Hamilton could end the season on a high.
"He could well win his last ever Grand Prix for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi," Coulthard told the Mirror.
"And what a great celebration of his time with them that would be.
"You and I do not know what the next few races hold but, if he does not, it is not going to be the passionate celebration of moving on that maybe they both would have liked."
Heading into this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton sits P7 in the drivers' standings.
Mercedes, meanwhile, sit P4 in the constructors', lagging far behind the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari, and leaders McLaren.
READ MORE: Ricciardo makes STUNNING motorsport return
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Perez's Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist in Ricciardo comparison
- 23 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton release CONFIRMED as champion tipped for Mercedes U-turn
- 1 hour ago
HUGE Norris advantage over F1 rival revealed
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion delivers defiant Verstappen clapback
- 2 hours ago
F1 announce NEW race planned for 2026
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton tipped for STUNNING Mercedes U-turn
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec