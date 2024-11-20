Hamilton issues EMOTIONAL farewell message in 'final race' plea

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a heartfelt message as he prepares for his final race with Mercedes in Formula 1.

The Brit has just three grands prix remaining at the team with whom he clinched six of his seven world championships.

From 2025, Hamilton will line up alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

Hamilton fans get unique opportunity

Hamilton will hope to enjoy an upturn in form and results at the Italian giants having endured a miserable few years at his current employers.

Since losing out on the 2021 world title to Max Verstappen, he has been replaced by the Dutchman as the sport's dominant force.

The 39-year-old has also been surpassed in recent campaigns by the likes of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as both Ferrari drivers - including the man he is set to replace, Carlos Sainz.

But with his focus now firmly switching to next year, he has issued an emotional plea to his followers around the world ahead of what will be his final race with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Posting on his X account, the 105-time race winner announced that he is running a competition for fans to have their names feature on his car at the Yas Marina Circuit.

He wrote: "TeamLH, you’ve always been here. Through all the ups and downs, every step of the way.

"As we get ready to mark the end of one chapter in Abu Dhabi, and the start of another, I can’t think of anything better than carrying as many of your names as possible on my car in the final race of the season."

Hamilton also shared a link to the team's official website, where further details on how to enter before the closing date on November 26 were provided.

