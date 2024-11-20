Hamilton WARNED of huge Ferrari risk ahead of 2025
Lewis Hamilton faces a daunting challenge as he prepares to join Ferrari in 2025, with former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard warning of the risks involved in taking on Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia.
The seven-time champion is set to make the move to Maranello ahead of the 2025 season, ditching the Mercedes team he has been with since 2013.
Hamilton is the most successful qualifier in F1 history with 104 career pole positions, but has struggled to match his trademark one-lap pace this year.
Questions about his ability to consistently compete at the top level have been raised, as team-mate George Russell has outqualified his seven-time champion team-mate on 16 occasions out of 21 in 2024 so far.
Hamilton's Ferrari move a gamble?
Hamilton's 2024 season has been pretty miserable, with two victories in Silverstone and Belgium papering over the cracks of what he himself has described as his worst ever season.
The Brit has often adopted a rather downbeat attitude, both about Mercedes' car performance, and his own inability to get the best of the W15.
Speaking to Mirror Sport, Coulthard acknowledged the magnitude of Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari, describing it as a bold move with uncertain outcomes.
He believes that Leclerc, widely regarded as one of the quickest drivers over a single lap, poses a significant threat to Hamilton, with the former Red Bull star suggesting the matchup will test whether the seven-time world champion still has the edge to compete at the highest level.
"Lewis is rolling the dice again with Ferrari," Coulthard said.
"It may well lead to a rejuvenation of performance and a fight for the world championship.
"But it is going to be challenging because he has got [to beat] a very fast Charles Leclerc."
"The key ingredient of all of the greats over the history of time has been to be able to qualify and race," Coulthard continued.
"And if Lewis, at 40 years old, has lost a yard in footballing terms, then he may well struggle to beat Charles over the course of a year.
"It is not about us putting him down and saying he cannot do it, because it is in his hands.
"All of these guys have it in their own hands to shape their own future."
