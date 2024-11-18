Hamilton release announced ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Hamilton release announced ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has announced an exciting release ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion is preparing to compete in his final few races for Mercedes, with the Brit set to make the move to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond at the end of this campaign.
Since announcing his switch to the Scuderia back in February, Hamilton has endured a mixed season with the team, often struggling to match the pace of the frontrunners, but also picking up two grands prix victories.
Last time out in Sao Paulo was a particularly difficult race for Hamilton, however, with the 39-year-old claiming that the W15 - Mercedes' current car - is the worst he has ever driven in F1.
Lewis Hamilton makes stunning Las Vegas GP revelation
Hamilton will be hoping to put all of that behind him as the sport heads back to the United States for the third time this season.
And, ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, the seven-time world champion has announced a stunning new release related to the race in collaboration with Golf Wang.
Golf Wang is a clothing brand established by American musician Tyler, The Creator, who has now joined forces with Hamilton to create the +44 and GOLF release in anticipation of the Las Vegas event.
The retail experience for the new line will be held at The Encore Beach Club, Wynn Las Vegas on November 20, the Wednesday prior to the grand prix weekend.
Hamilton’s collaboration with Tyler, The Creator’s brand marks the latest in a long line of fashion projects over the years, with the champion releasing clothing lines with high fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Dior.
