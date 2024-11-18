Axed F1 star tipped for Red Bull 2025 drive

An axed star of Formula 1 has been tipped to join Red Bull in a suggested shakeup of the team's driver pairing for 2025.

Despite Christian Horner's outfit delivering a contract extension to Sergio Perez earlier this year, the Mexican racer's form has been far off the pace of team-mate Max Verstappen of late.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's Mercedes plans RUINED as star's father issues major future UPDATE

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE - Red Bull star highlights KEY Perez failure as replacement rumours swirl

Perez's father recently provided an update on his son's future with the team, confidently stating he believes the 34-year-old will continue to race for Red Bull for the next two years.

Regardless of the contract, team advisor Helmut Marko openly admitted that the team are assessing both RB drivers to weigh up whether Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson would provide better results in 2025 alongside Verstappen.

Whilst the Dutchman looks set to secure his fourth consecutive drivers' title, Red Bull's hopes of retaining the constructors' championship have been crushed, with Ferrari and McLaren now both ahead of them in the standings.

READ MORE: Red Bull reveal team release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Both RB drivers are reportedly being considered to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have been weighing up Red Bull's 2025 driver duo

F1 pundit backs shock driver for Red Bull seat

With just three races left in the 2024 season, it looks highly unlikely that Red Bull will axe Perez immediately, despite previously proving they are not afraid to do so following the brutal process they undertook in sacking Daniel Ricciardo.

In a discussion during The Fast and the Curious podcast, F1 broadcaster and pundit Jennie Gow revealed who would be her pick for the illustrious seat alongside Verstappen, highlighting the skills of a recently axed driver.

"Could anyone succeed in that team [Red Bull]?

"I don’t know and that’s why I say Bottas because I think he could take that pressure. He’s got that Australian vibe to him now doesn’t he of like ‘I don’t really give a damn’.

Valtteri Bottas was axed from current team Sauber in favour of a fresh 2025 lineup

"It would be like ‘I don’t care about what people are saying because I know I’m a good driver and I’ll sit in that car and do anything you want.'"

Bottas previously proved himself as what many would argue to be the ideal number two driver, assisting Lewis Hamilton for five years at Mercedes, his efforts contributing to the Silver Arrows securing the constructors' championship title every year that he raced with them between 2017 and 2021.

READ MORE: Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo 'CONTROL' following team rivalry

Related