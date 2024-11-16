Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo 'CONTROL' following team rivalry

One of Daniel Ricciardo's main rivals for a seat at Red Bull has opened up over the control he witnessed from the Australian star during some of the most difficult moments of his career.

Ricciardo was sensationally axed by Visa Cash App RB back in September, with Liam Lawson coming in to take his seat for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Having joined the team midway through 2023, the 35-year-old had ambitions to earn a return to Red Bull, with whom he spent five seasons earlier in his career.

But he largely failed to live up to expectations, and was finally sacked following months of speculation over his future.

He is currently considering a number of options as he looks towards the next stage of his career, with several figures from a variety of motorsport series' across the world already declaring an interest in securing his signature.

While few expect to see him back in F1, the Aussie racer has refused to rule out a surprise return.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson at RB in September

The Australian had been in contention to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Ricciardo rival reveals greatest strength

With Sergio Perez under severe pressure to hold onto his seat in 2025, the former McLaren driver could be in line for a shock comeback given his close relationship with team principal Christian Horner.

He isn't the only name being linked with the seat however, with both Lawson and RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also eyeing up a promotion to the defending constructors' champions.

Despite Tsunoda finding himself in direct competition with his former partner for an F1 seat, he remains full of admiration for his more experienced counterpart.

Yuki Tsunoda is also targeting a seat at Red Bull in the future

Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, the Japanese racer pinpointed Ricciardo's best attribute.

"The thing Daniel had that I didn't have or wanted to improve most, was his emotional control and situational control.," he said.

"When you have a bad session for example, or make a bad mistake, I would be so frustrated, and probably carry that into the meeting.

"Not now, but especially in the first half of the season when Daniel was there I was still carrying it, and couldn't give the proper feedback I normally did.

"But Daniel was just very consistent. He was just a completely normal person, a normal driver who would give very consistent feedback.

"He doesn't really show much frustration to other people. He would keep it to himself and be professional.

"I was always looking at him thinking, 'Surely at some point he's going to show that he is very mad', but never.

"He's a different animal."

