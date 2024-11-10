F1 driver reveals UNUSUAL response to F1 axe
F1 driver reveals UNUSUAL response to F1 axe
One Formula 1 star has revealed an unusual response to news that he has lost his seat for 2025.
The driver market in F1 this season has been one of the busiest in recent times, with plenty of drivers coming to the end of their current deals and Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari triggering somewhat of a chain reaction.
As the season has played out, each seat has gradually been filled, the most recent of which was the second seat at Sauber, who are set to become Audi in 2026.
It has been confirmed that Formula 2 title challenger Gabriel Bortoleto will drive for Sauber in 2025 and then Audi in 2026 alongside German driver Nico Hulkenberg.
Valtteri Bottas shares unusual video
Of course, with Bortoleto now confirmed, it means that both of Sauber's current drivers - Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas - will both be looking for a drive elsewhere next season.
Shortly after the news was confirmed, though, an Instagram post including Bottas showed the Finn had taken to extreme measures.
The footage showed Bottas waking up, presumably at home, and then proceeding to complete an 'Ironman' challenge around his house.
This started with a 3800-metre swim in his pool, followed by a 180-kilometre cycle on a Peloton bike. To finish off, Bottas completes a full-length marathon on a treadmill.
It isn't clear how long Bottas took to complete the very impressive feat, but at the start of the video it was morning, and by the time he finished, it was dark and clearly nighttime.
This isn't the first insane sporting feat that Bottas has completed, either. Last month, the Finn competed in the Gravel World Championships and prior to that, pedalled 180km across the Mediterranean.
