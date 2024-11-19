Perez's Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist in Ricciardo comparison
Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future could take a shock twist as the struggling Formula 1 star has been compared to Daniel Ricciardo.
The Aussie was axed from VCARB following the Singapore Grand Prix, where he once again failed to deliver for the team after a P18 finish.
Discussions regarding Ricciardo's departure began as early as the Spanish GP, however Red Bull appeared rather reluctant to sack their former driver throughout the year.
Eventually, RB opted to promote junior driver Liam Lawson, who has delivered points finishes in two out of the last three races for the team.
Will Sergio Perez also be axed from F1?
Similarly to Ricciardo, Perez has also been under pressure to deliver at Red Bull in 2024, with a podium eluding the Mexican star since the Chinese GP.
Whilst the team opted to retain the struggling star during the summer break, Perez’s career is once again under threat as his failure to deliver points has allowed Ferrari to topple Red Bull for second in the constructors’ battle.
However, despite his poor performances, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Perez will remain with the team in 2025, and has compared his situation to Ricciardo's.
"The problem is that Checo insists that he will continue there and I also believe that he will continue on the grid next year, although I think they want to get him out of there, but I don’t think he will just give up," Montoya said to W Radio Columbia.
"The difference with Ricciardo is that Checo brings money (to the team).
"Checo is being pushed to the limit, it’s not easy for him, he’s in a horrible position because I think everyone wants him out.
"Whether he deserves it, I don’t know. We don’t know what happens behind closed doors, but a lot of people are trying to get another driver in that car."
