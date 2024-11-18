Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'
Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'
Ferrari Formula 1 team could be looking to make a change to their 2025 driver lineup, according to reports from Italian media.
The Scuderia have already confirmed the stellar duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion set to replace Carlos Sainz from next season.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's Mercedes plans RUINED as star's father issues major future UPDATE
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE - Red Bull star highlights KEY Perez failure as replacement rumours swirl
Despite securing two further victories for Ferrari in his final season with the team, Sainz will be moving to Williams in 2025, with the challenge of landing a podium, let alone adding more grand prix wins to his tally, expected to be a lot harder.
While no bad blood appears to exist between the Spaniard and his current team, Ferrari simply couldn't resist the allure of adding another legend of the sport to their ranks, with Hamilton looking to secure that illustrious eighth title in red.
The scarlet Ferraris have looked strong amongst the competitive pack throughout the 2024 season, with the team securing two out of three race wins over the last triple-header.
With just three races left this year, Fred Vasseur's outfit will be turning their attention to chasing down the constructors' championship, with the team being just 36 points behind leaders McLaren.
READ MORE: F1 star set for EARLY team switch in 2024
Ferrari reportedly set for new F1 signing
As the team look towards next season with a genuine chance of bringing home not just the constructors' championship but potentially the drivers' title too thanks to Hamilton's arrival, there are reports coming out of Italy that Ferrari are interested in finalising the full lineup.
With Hamilton and Leclerc already set to make up the team's main driver pairing, Ferrari could still be looking to sign a new reserve driver.
Corriere Della Sera have reported that current Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu could be set to join Ferrari as their reserve driver from next year.
The move, although not confirmed by the team, would see the Chinese driver given a lifeline, after Zhou was recently dropped by Sauber, and would also make sense for Ferrari, given current reserve drivers Ollie Bearman and Robert Shwartzman have both signed full-time deals elsewhere for 2025.
GPFans has contacted Ferrari for comment.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton Mercedes plans RUINED as Las Vegas investigation yields SHOCK result
- 1 minute ago
F1 pundit discusses SHOCK change to grand prix calendar
- 53 minutes ago
Axed F1 star tipped for Red Bull 2025 drive
- 1 hour ago
F1 legend accuses FIA of ‘unfair’ Verstappen treatment
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo given 'best driver' verdict by Red Bull boss as F1 team announce NEW signing - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec