Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'

Ferrari Formula 1 team could be looking to make a change to their 2025 driver lineup, according to reports from Italian media.

The Scuderia have already confirmed the stellar duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion set to replace Carlos Sainz from next season.

Despite securing two further victories for Ferrari in his final season with the team, Sainz will be moving to Williams in 2025, with the challenge of landing a podium, let alone adding more grand prix wins to his tally, expected to be a lot harder.

While no bad blood appears to exist between the Spaniard and his current team, Ferrari simply couldn't resist the allure of adding another legend of the sport to their ranks, with Hamilton looking to secure that illustrious eighth title in red.

The scarlet Ferraris have looked strong amongst the competitive pack throughout the 2024 season, with the team securing two out of three race wins over the last triple-header.

With just three races left this year, Fred Vasseur's outfit will be turning their attention to chasing down the constructors' championship, with the team being just 36 points behind leaders McLaren.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will part ways in 2025
Lewis Hamilton's signing with Ferrari earlier this year triggered the 2024 silly season

Ferrari reportedly set for new F1 signing

As the team look towards next season with a genuine chance of bringing home not just the constructors' championship but potentially the drivers' title too thanks to Hamilton's arrival, there are reports coming out of Italy that Ferrari are interested in finalising the full lineup.

With Hamilton and Leclerc already set to make up the team's main driver pairing, Ferrari could still be looking to sign a new reserve driver.

Corriere Della Sera have reported that current Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu could be set to join Ferrari as their reserve driver from next year.

The move, although not confirmed by the team, would see the Chinese driver given a lifeline, after Zhou was recently dropped by Sauber, and would also make sense for Ferrari, given current reserve drivers Ollie Bearman and Robert Shwartzman have both signed full-time deals elsewhere for 2025.

GPFans has contacted Ferrari for comment.

