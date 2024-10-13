Ferrari boss promises Hamilton and Leclerc 'dog fight' in 2025

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Frederic Vassuer has jokingly suggested organising a 'dog fight' between the pups of his future driver pairing.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are set to link up at the Italian giants from 2025, following the latter's surprise decision to leave Mercedes.

The seven-time champion is desperate to add to his collection of world titles, and having experienced a challenging few years at his current employers, believes a change in scenery offers the best chance of future success.

Despite enduring a largely disappointing final campaign at Mercedes, Hamilton has offered several reminders of his supreme talent, most notably at Silverstone where he clinched an emotional victory - his first since December 2021.

Leclerc, meanwhile, has enjoyed a more consistent season, securing seven podium finishes and two race wins, the most recent of which coming in Monza last month.

His form likely won't be enough to overhaul either Lando Norris or Max Verstappen at the top of the standings, but a third-place finish would provide grounds for optimism going into next season alongside Hamilton.

Leo has become an instant hit with F1 fans across the world

Hamilton's pet pup Roscoe has been spotted around the paddock this season

Rivalry takes shock twist

The Monegasque has spoken of his intention to develop a positive relationship with his future team-mate, previously revealing they have already held private conversations about a wide range of common interests, including music, fashion, and their pet dogs.

Roscoe has accompanied Hamilton to a number of grands prix this season, while Leclerc's pup Leo became a social media sensation after being introduced to the world earlier this year.

The adorable duo have already enjoyed a fun-filled dog date, following Leclerc's plea to organise a meet-up at the British Grand Prix.

But just months before Leo and Roscoe team up, Ferrari chief Vasseur has suggested another way the pair could become further acquainted.

Speaking at an event alongside Leclerc, the Frenchman jokingly promised to set up a fight between the two dogs next season, much to the amusement of his stunned star driver.

