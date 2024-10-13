close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari boss promises Hamilton and Leclerc 'dog fight' in 2025

Ferrari boss promises Hamilton and Leclerc 'dog fight' in 2025

Ferrari boss promises Hamilton and Leclerc 'dog fight' in 2025

Ferrari boss promises Hamilton and Leclerc 'dog fight' in 2025

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Frederic Vassuer has jokingly suggested organising a 'dog fight' between the pups of his future driver pairing.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are set to link up at the Italian giants from 2025, following the latter's surprise decision to leave Mercedes.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen PUNISHMENT verdict delivered as Perez branded Red Bull problem

READ MORE: Ricciardo set for fresh OFFER as Aussie emerges as shock 2025 target

The seven-time champion is desperate to add to his collection of world titles, and having experienced a challenging few years at his current employers, believes a change in scenery offers the best chance of future success.

Despite enduring a largely disappointing final campaign at Mercedes, Hamilton has offered several reminders of his supreme talent, most notably at Silverstone where he clinched an emotional victory - his first since December 2021.

Leclerc, meanwhile, has enjoyed a more consistent season, securing seven podium finishes and two race wins, the most recent of which coming in Monza last month.

His form likely won't be enough to overhaul either Lando Norris or Max Verstappen at the top of the standings, but a third-place finish would provide grounds for optimism going into next season alongside Hamilton.

Leo has become an instant hit with F1 fans across the world
Hamilton's pet pup Roscoe has been spotted around the paddock this season

Rivalry takes shock twist

The Monegasque has spoken of his intention to develop a positive relationship with his future team-mate, previously revealing they have already held private conversations about a wide range of common interests, including music, fashion, and their pet dogs.

Roscoe has accompanied Hamilton to a number of grands prix this season, while Leclerc's pup Leo became a social media sensation after being introduced to the world earlier this year.

The adorable duo have already enjoyed a fun-filled dog date, following Leclerc's plea to organise a meet-up at the British Grand Prix.

But just months before Leo and Roscoe team up, Ferrari chief Vasseur has suggested another way the pair could become further acquainted.

Speaking at an event alongside Leclerc, the Frenchman jokingly promised to set up a fight between the two dogs next season, much to the amusement of his stunned star driver.

READ MORE: Hamilton dealt shock snub as F1 DREAM TEAM revealed

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Charles Leclerc F1 Headlines
F1 boss HITS BACK at Hamilton critics ahead of Ferrari switch
Latest F1 News

F1 boss HITS BACK at Hamilton critics ahead of Ferrari switch

  • July 31, 2024 19:42
Ferrari F1 boss reacts to Sainz Williams switch
Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 boss reacts to Sainz Williams switch

  • July 30, 2024 08:27

Latest News

Lando Norris

Norris HATRED claim could spark fiery Verstappen clash

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Former Ferrari star OFFENDED by controversial Ricciardo statement

  • 2 hours ago
US Grand Prix

F1 team confirm AMAZING car change for US Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari 2025

Ferrari boss promises Hamilton and Leclerc 'dog fight' in 2025

  • Today 08:57
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton sends fans wild after team SLAMMED for 'wrong' Ricciardo decision

  • Today 07:57
GPFans Recap

Red Bull announce Perez release as Norris delivers important health announcement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x